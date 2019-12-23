Riley Howell, Who Lost His Life Saving Students From A Gunman, Is Now A Jedi Master

Lucasfilm is honoring a real-life hero and “Star Wars” fan who lost his life saving others by making him a Jedi Master. Riley Howell, 21, was killed earlier this year when he tackled a shooter at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Howell “took the fight to the assailant,” said a police official of the April 30 attack that killed two people, including Howell, and wounded four. “Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives.”

Lucasfilm honored the real-life hero Riley Howell, who tackled the UNC gunman to protect his fellow students, by making him a Jedi Master in the official Star Wars canon. https://t.co/HBFFrc9ddG pic.twitter.com/e7rJBL1qbR — IGN (@IGN) December 23, 2019

In an emotional TikTok, Howell’s girlfriend of six years, Lauren Westmoreland, wrote: “Thank you for giving my love the best Christmas gift ever, and making him part of the Star Wars universe forever.” She added: “Long Live Ri-Lee.”

She said Howell was the “biggest fan of ‘Star Wars’ I’ve ever known.” When the family learned Howell would become a Jedi Master in the “Star Wars” canon, “it seemed too good to be true,” she added.

Long live Ri-Lee 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/xuT2Q7Y4MA — Feliz NaviDaddo 🎄 (@officerdaddo) December 23, 2019

“Riley’s courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us,” said the letter from Lucasfilm to Howell’s family in May. The letter expressed condolences and informed the family of plans to incorporate Howell into the “Star Wars” canon.

“As a small tribute, our Story Group has incorporated a re-imagining of Riley’s name as a character in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy,” the letter stated. “We can’t reveal the specific details at this time, but the character’s name will appear in a forthcoming book publication later this year.”

Westmoreland got an early heads up about Ri-Lee’s debut when a former teacher noticed the name in the new book and contacted her.

Westmoreland was thrilled, and Ri-Lee “would be absolutely over the moon,” she told The Charlotte Observer.

When a gunman walked into his classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, 21-year-old Riley Howell rushed toward him and was shot "point blank" trying to take the man down, Howell's family said https://t.co/prhpLp6b7q pic.twitter.com/h8xU2wPseJ — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2019