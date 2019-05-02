Riley Howell, 21, was killed in the shooting at the University of North Carolina’s Charlotte campus on Tuesday. The college junior’s final act was one of selfless heroism, according to police.
Howell was shot dead tackling the gunman, said Kerr Putney, the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at a Wednesday press conference.
“He’s an athletically built young man and he took the fight to the assailant,” Putney said, according to CNN. “Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so but he saved lives.”
Howell “took the suspect off his feet,” ultimately helping authorities capture him, Putney said.
Trystan Terrell, a 22-year-old former UNCC student, was arrested shortly after the shooting on Tuesday. Terrell was accused of opening fire in a UNCC classroom, killing Howell and another student, 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four others were injured, three of them critically.
Howell loved the outdoors, Star Wars, cooking and had a “huge heart,” his family said in a statement. “He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did,” his family said. “He radiated love and always will.”
His aunt told CNN that she wasn’t surprised when she’d heard of Howell’s heroism.
“He was everybody’s protector. You felt safe when you were with Riley,” Morgan Howell Moylan said, adding that her nephew harbored dreams of joining the military but had postponed those plans to attend college.