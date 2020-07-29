Riley Keough Honors Late Brother Benjamin Keough With Tattoo Tribute

Days after Benjamin’s death, Riley wrote a heartfelt message to her brother on Instagram.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” she wrote. “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart.”

Riley and Benjamin’s mother was reportedly “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated” at the news of Benjamin’s death. Of Presley, her representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement to The Associated Press that she was “trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

Widynowski added: “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”