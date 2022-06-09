Are you ready for “rim gate”?

Dubs’ warmups had to be paused because the hoop was too high 😳 pic.twitter.com/UgMkAB4EwE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

The discovery prompted accusations on Twitter that the Celtics were cheating ― and some tweets referred to previous misdeeds by fellow New England sports team the Patriots in Deflategate and Spygate.

An observer called this one “rim gate.” Another mentioned “hoopgate.”

Let’s not forget that each team would be using both baskets and that the height difference was discovered well before the Celtics beat the Warriors, 116-100, to take a 2-games-to-1 lead.

Not to mention that Warriors coach Steve Kerr dismissed concerns in a pregame interview. “It happens every once in a while,” he said. “So as long as they take care of it, everything is good.”

But the cries of foul are too entertaining to ignore.

Here are a few:

Bush league Boston stealing another title. Classic — Patrick Hunsberger (@JesseHSteadman) June 9, 2022

The question is who moves it HIGHER?? That will throw off shooting abilities. Sound like it was planned. How often this happen? Especially in a playoff.. hmmm — krasiekj2020 (@krasiekj02) June 9, 2022

Rim gate? — Franco8 (@Benjaminblu92) June 9, 2022

Hmm we’re they doing this against the bucks or heat? — Andrew Schickowski (@andrew_s1218) June 9, 2022

a couple of inches makes QUITE the difference… TRUST ME fellas 😏 — IG: asap_kech™ (@itsNkechi) June 9, 2022

You know a team is insecure about winning when they resort to cheap dirty tricks. Celtics going down like the Griz and Mavs. — MalungGUY (@Momel42) June 8, 2022

What’s up with Boston and there cheating tactics??? First we had deflating of the ball and now higher rim. Wtf??? Either they deserve to lose or the NBA is rigged. pic.twitter.com/8rvdSWjdJC — Satchell_Thales (@SatchellThales) June 9, 2022

Bill belicheck must be in the building — D'Motta Beats (@TinDMotta) June 8, 2022