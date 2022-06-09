Are you ready for “rim gate”?
The Golden State Warriors on Wednesday noticed that a basket at TD Garden in Boston was too high, summoning officials who measured and confirmed the 2-inch discrepancy before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Officials paused the Warriors’ warmup to readjust the basket about 90 minutes before they tipped off against the Boston Celtics.
The discovery prompted accusations on Twitter that the Celtics were cheating ― and some tweets referred to previous misdeeds by fellow New England sports team the Patriots in Deflategate and Spygate.
Let’s not forget that each team would be using both baskets and that the height difference was discovered well before the Celtics beat the Warriors, 116-100, to take a 2-games-to-1 lead.
Not to mention that Warriors coach Steve Kerr dismissed concerns in a pregame interview. “It happens every once in a while,” he said. “So as long as they take care of it, everything is good.”
But the cries of foul are too entertaining to ignore.
Here are a few: