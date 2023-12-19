The Wildly Popular Ring Doorbell Camera Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Of The Year

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There are a lot of reasons to invest in something that can help keep watch on your front door, especially right now. The holiday season means you might be having more packages delivered to your door than usual, plus you might be leaving town for awhile and could use some extra security. And if you have precious kiddos, guests or pets at home, you might just want to be able to keep an eye on things for peace of mind.
That’s why it’s an excellent time to invest in the famed Ring video doorbell, which is 45% off right now for a limited time — the lowest list price we’ve seen this year. The Ring lets you see, hear and speak to anyone at your doorstep right from your phone, tablet or computer, so you can keep a live eye on your door wherever you are, including at nighttime. It also gives you mobile notifications when it detects motion or when someone presses the doorbell, so you’ll never a miss a person or a package.
It connects easily to Wi-Fi, is powered by a rechargeable battery (though you can also hook it up to your regular doorbell wiring for constant power) and is compatible with Alexa. It’s on sale in both a Venetian bronze and satin nickel finish.
Plus, this version is updated to include enhanced privacy and security features, like audio privacy, video encryption and restricted device access that you can control through the Ring app (you can read more about its privacy options).
Amazon reviewers rave about this find, calling it a win for peace of mind even for those who don’t consider themselves tech-savvy. Check out what they have to say:
“Why didn’t I buy it sooner? I love this ring doorbell! It gives me a piece of mind, especially since I order online a lot! Motion detection is perfect! It gives me loud notifications whenever someone walks by or when I’ve the package. I like that this is also a doorbell! They have several settings to match your needs. I tend to have it on high sensitivity. It goes for months before you have to charge it, especially since it’s working 24/7! Definitely worth the investment. Not to mention, the color is perfect! I love it. This ring doorbell is very easy to install. The instruction was clear and easy to follow.” — Palmmy
“Not only is this incredibly affordable, but the image quality is outstanding. The installation process was a breeze, making it perfect for those who aren’t tech-savvy. This budget-friendly gem exceeded my expectations, delivering top-notch performance without burning a hole in my pocket. Highly recommend for those seeking quality on a budget!” — Ryan
“It’s the best thing I could have done. I placed the RING DOORBELL strategically to see who’s coming upstairs, & What time my packages are being left at the door. Twice so far it has proved that they didn’t even bring the package to my door and a third time they say they left the package at my door, but the DOORMAT was not mine. The Visiual Range is also good, my neighbor had a problem with one of the people going in his apartment without his knowledge and we proved it by looking at the footage on my ring doorbell! Awesome Tool to have!” — OddT
“Living in an apartment building with so many residents (which is totally fine) and guests/delivery workers coming in and out can be a bit weary uncomfortable because of so many stories of robbery and such. I am so happy to get this Ring as it alerts me who is by my door and I don’t need to guess who is knocking at my door. The Ring gives me a peace of mind.” — Kosal