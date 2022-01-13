Tegra Stone Nuess via Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, making this the perfect time to start thinking about prospective gifts for your sweetie. This is especially the case if you plan on proposing. Hopefully, you’ve already had several conversations to make sure you’re on the same page about your long term goals, and then gotten the ball rolling on picking rings (or at least doing some serious detective work to find out what your loved one wants the most). But there is one aspect of the whole engagement ring buying process that is often overlooked: ring size.

Sure, you can give it your best guess and then have the ring sized later, but there’s something extra magical about sliding on a ring that fits perfectly from the very first moment. It can be difficult to part with a ring and have it sent away to be sized. But you risk losing it if you wear it when it’s too big, especially during cold seasons when rings can just fly off when removing gloves. It is simply not worth it.

There are different kinds of ring sizers that you can use, depending on your own personal situation. You can even use a printable chart, though they may be slightly less accurate. If your beloved knows that you intend to propose, has either helped you pick a design or isn’t thrown off by discussing engagement, then you can use one of a few devices to just measure their finger in person.

If, on the other hand, this is a total surprise and you would rather your intended not see this coming, there are specific ring sizers that you can use on actual jewelry they already own. All you have to do is find one of their rings, slide it onto a sizer, and voila, learn their size.

We’ve included a few handy tools to help you discern your soon-to-be fiancée’s ring size so you can cover all your bases before the big day.

