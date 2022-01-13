Shopping

Ring Sizers: The One Thing You Need If You're Proposing On Valentine's Day

Get ready to pop the question and pick up a ring sizer to ensure that your sweetie's bling fits their finger from the start.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Tegra Stone Nuess via Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, making this the perfect time to start thinking about prospective gifts for your sweetie. This is especially the case if you plan on proposing. Hopefully, you’ve already had several conversations to make sure you’re on the same page about your long term goals, and then gotten the ball rolling on picking rings (or at least doing some serious detective work to find out what your loved one wants the most). But there is one aspect of the whole engagement ring buying process that is often overlooked: ring size.

Sure, you can give it your best guess and then have the ring sized later, but there’s something extra magical about sliding on a ring that fits perfectly from the very first moment. It can be difficult to part with a ring and have it sent away to be sized. But you risk losing it if you wear it when it’s too big, especially during cold seasons when rings can just fly off when removing gloves. It is simply not worth it.

There are different kinds of ring sizers that you can use, depending on your own personal situation. You can even use a printable chart, though they may be slightly less accurate. If your beloved knows that you intend to propose, has either helped you pick a design or isn’t thrown off by discussing engagement, then you can use one of a few devices to just measure their finger in person.

If, on the other hand, this is a total surprise and you would rather your intended not see this coming, there are specific ring sizers that you can use on actual jewelry they already own. All you have to do is find one of their rings, slide it onto a sizer, and voila, learn their size.

We’ve included a few handy tools to help you discern your soon-to-be fiancée’s ring size so you can cover all your bases before the big day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A stainless steel sizer
The Okreview ring sizer is a convenient little tool that makes measuring and reading ring size easy. It measures from size 1-13 and includes several half sizes as well. It's made of stainless steel so it'll last for years, making future ring sizing for all occasions wildly convenient.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2
Amazon
A ring mandrel
Pop a ring on this ring mandrel for a quick and easy way to figure out someone's size. It's ungrooved and can measure from size 1 to 16, including quarter sizes, for maximum accuracy.

Get it from Amazon for $17.
3
Amazon
A reusable measuring tool
While it may look like a ziptie, the Eeglog measures the diameter of a finger to match it to the diameter of the inside of the ring. It's an easy and accurate way to figure out the size of someone's finger that can be used for years to come.

Get it from Amazon for $3.69.
4
Amazon
A ring measuring tool set
Get the whole ring sizing shebang with Kippyperk's ring size measuring tool set. You can pick it up in black plastic or metal alloy, depending on your preference and budget. It includes a ring mandrel that measures actual jewelry as well as two other devices that measure fingers. It covers all the bases.

Get it from Amazon starting at $4.99.

Beautiful Oval Rings That Give Kourtney Kardashian's A Run For It's Money

shoppingValentine's Dayjewelryengagement rings