This Wildly Popular Doorbell Camera Is Currently 40% Off On Amazon

With over 161,000 5-star ratings and no need for hard-wiring, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t buy this sooner.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

The Ring video doorbell from Amazon is available in Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes.
Amazon
There are a lot of reasons to invest in something that can help keep watch on your front door. You might get a lot of packages delivered, plus you might want some extra security for when you leave home on an outing or trip. And if you have precious kiddos, guests or pets at home, you might just want to be able to keep an eye on things for peace of mind.

That’s why it’s an excellent time to invest in the famed Ring video doorbell, which is 40% off right now for a limited time. The Ring lets you see, hear and speak to anyone at your doorstep right from your phone, tablet or computer, so you can keep a live eye on your door wherever you are, including at nighttime. It also gives you mobile notifications when it detects motion or when someone presses the doorbell, so you’ll never a miss a person or a package. While this 40% off sale has come around before, this time Amazon applied the deal to even more Ring doorbell types, including sets with indoor and outdoor camera options!

Single: $59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
Set: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
The Ring video doorbell app showing someone at the front door.
Amazon
It connects easily to Wi-Fi, is powered by a rechargeable battery (though you can also hook it up to your regular doorbell wiring for constant power) and is compatible with Alexa. It’s on sale in both a Venetian bronze and satin nickel finish.

Plus, this version is updated to include enhanced privacy and security features, like audio privacy, video encryption and restricted device access that you can control through the Ring app (you can read more about its privacy options).

Amazon reviewers rave about this find, calling it a win for peace of mind even for those who don’t consider themselves tech-savvy. Check out what they have to say:

Why didn’t I buy it sooner? I love this ring doorbell! It gives me a piece of mind, especially since I order online a lot! Motion detection is perfect! It gives me loud notifications whenever someone walks by or when I’ve the package. I like that this is also a doorbell! They have several settings to match your needs. I tend to have it on high sensitivity. It goes for months before you have to charge it, especially since it’s working 24/7! Definitely worth the investment. Not to mention, the color is perfect! I love it. This ring doorbell is very easy to install. The instruction was clear and easy to follow.” — Palmmy

“Not only is this incredibly affordable, but the image quality is outstanding. The installation process was a breeze, making it perfect for those who aren’t tech-savvy. This budget-friendly gem exceeded my expectations, delivering top-notch performance without burning a hole in my pocket. Highly recommend for those seeking quality on a budget!” — Ryan

“It’s the best thing I could have done. I placed the RING DOORBELL strategically to see who’s coming upstairs, & What time my packages are being left at the door. Twice so far it has proved that they didn’t even bring the package to my door and a third time they say they left the package at my door, but the DOORMAT was not mine. The Visiual Range is also good, my neighbor had a problem with one of the people going in his apartment without his knowledge and we proved it by looking at the footage on my ring doorbell! Awesome Tool to have!” — OddT

“Living in an apartment building with so many residents (which is totally fine) and guests/delivery workers coming in and out can be a bit weary uncomfortable because of so many stories of robbery and such. I am so happy to get this Ring as it alerts me who is by my door and I don’t need to guess who is knocking at my door. The Ring gives me a peace of mind.” — Kosal

1
Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
The simplest, most portable Ring camera option is the battery-powered Stick Up Cam, which is weather-resistant and lasts up to one year on a single charge, depending on how often it records.

Promising review: “Excellent camera for the price. It is clear and has great features, low monthly fee for my cameras. True piece of mind that you can see your home while away, and has great range of view. Clarity is excellent. Love the Home and Away modes and the notifications. Settings are easy to set. The most user friendly product ever with piece of mind for protection. Highly recommended this camera, did alot of research on the best camera system for my properties and I made the right decision by choosing Ring.” - Ronald U
$69.99 at Amazon (Regularly $99.99)
2
Amazon
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus + Ring Video Doorbell Bundle
A floodlight can provide more outdoor protection, plus the added security of spotlighting movement. This Ring floodlight camera is motion-activated and has a built-in alarm to scare off potential threat.

Promising review: “Super easy to set up! The doorbell works amazingly, even though it’ll take a bit of testing before we adjust the motion sensing. The floodlights are extremely bright as well. I didn’t realize it had a siren function until I set it up in the app so that was cool.” - Stacy
$199.98 at Amazon (Regularly $299.98)
3
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Bundle
This set comes with a standard Ring doorbell and a battery-operated Stick Up Cam that can be easily mounted indoors or outdoors. The battery pack is rechargeable and, depending on how often it records, claims to last up to a full year.

Promising review: “I use this camera for my front door in my apartment building and it’s everything the quality is amazing they do record everything but in order to see them or save them you have to purchase which is a small fee nothing outrageous they send you notifications every time someone comes past the camera overall . It was an easy set up it comes pre-charged but you can still take it down in order to charge the battery . if your looking for a reliable great quality purchase this camera.” - Monica matthews
$99.99 at Amazon (Regularly $179.99)
4
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell + All-new Ring Indoor Cam Bundle
This bundle includes a Ring Video Doorbell and the All-new Ring Indoor Cam, so you can monitor your front door and any room in your home. The indoor camera sits on a surface or countertop, or you can even mount it for top-down monitoring.

Promising review: “This Video Camera Doorbell works great! Imo, the 1080p HD wired video quality is exceptional. Audio is great too. It is paired to a family member's cell phone so when out of the house, we may still monitor what is happening at our front door. The Video Camera Doorbell is also paired to the Echo Show 5, assisted by Alexa, making in home monitoring convenient and enjoyable. Our original purpose for investing in a Ring Video Camera Doorbell was to enhance our home security.” - RM
$79.99 at Amazon (Regularly $139.99)
