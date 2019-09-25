Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon Sing 'Yellow Submarine' With Classroom Instruments

Full speed ahead, Ringo! Full speed ahead!

Ringo Starr joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to sing “Yellow Submarine” with classroom instruments Tuesday. (Watch it above.)

As he did on The Beatles’ classic tune, Starr, 79, had the lead vocal on “The Tonight Show” version as well. Musical backup included a kazoo, submarine shaker, xylophone and ukulele.

The graphics and animation reminiscent of the 1968 “Yellow Submarine” movie make the voyage even cooler.

Live that life of ease, lads.