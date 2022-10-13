Ringo Starr has canceled the remaining dates of his 2022 tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ

According to Starr’s website, there were only five days left on the tour besides the previously canceled shows: three in California and two in Mexico City.