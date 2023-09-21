Ringo Starr Falls Onstage At Concert In New Mexico

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ringo Starr got by without a little help from his friends after falling onstage at a concert in Albuquerque Wednesday.

The former Beatles drummer, 83, began to jog to his microphone when he stumbled to the ground during “Give Peace a Chance,” video obtained by TMZ shows.

But like the true rock god he is, he popped back up on his own and joined his All-Starr Band for the chorus of the song made famous by late bandmate John Lennon.

According to the showbiz outlet, Ringo later joked about the timing of his tumble and the message of “Give Peace a Chance.”

“I fell over just to tell you that,” he said.

Last week Ringo celebrated the beginning of his fall 2023 tour, writing “on the road again peace and love Ringo.”

He was just a few cities in when gravity played the legend.

On the road again peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈🌻🍒🥦☮️ pic.twitter.com/TjdyCRYybd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 13, 2023

Last year, Ringo had to cancel the end of a tour after coming down with COVID-19.

While he may have had a klutzy moment, the dude still looks pretty damn spry.