What's Hot

PoliticsCongressGeorge Santos

Why ‘RIP George Santos’ Is Now Trending On Social Media

The controversial former member of Congress has apparently gone from “Rep.” to “RIP.”
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was expelled from Congress on Friday, and many people chose to bury the controversial congressman, not praise him.

The truth-challenged politician was expelled by a vote of 311 to 114 only a few weeks after a House Ethics Committee investigation revealed he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal services and products.

So, not surprisingly, “RIP George Santos” quickly became a trending term on X, formerly Twitter, and the snark furiously flew.

Oh, as did the predictions that while Santos may not belong in Congress anymore, he’s probably heading straight to reality TV in the near future.

But “The Daily Show” took a different tack and asked its social media followers to have a little sympathy since today is probably Santos’ worst day “since his mom fake-died in 9/11.”

Support HuffPost
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides