Twitter Users Resort To Memes, Say #RIP To Troubled Platform After Resignations

Twitter users are bidding farewell in the form of comedy and memes following mass resignations at the social media platform on Thursday.
The trends #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwitter and #TwitterDown were among a number of hashtags and posts that users made to pay homage to the platform late Thursday and Friday morning.
The posts poured in after hundreds of Twitter employees resigned from the company on Thursday.
The resignations followed Twitter head Elon Musk’s email to staff that asked them to commit to being “extremely hardcore” or receive three months’ severance instead.
A former company executive described the resignations as a “mass exodus” to CNN’s Oliver Darcy and said the platform “will struggle just to keep the lights on.”
Twitter users swiftly made light of the situation as some used the #RIPTwitter hashtag to share memes about what they feared could be the platform’s final hours.
“Well, if this is it, see you guys over here,” wrote one user who joked they were headed to the Nintendo DS’ PictoChat platform.
“Gentlemen, it has been a privilege tweeting with you,” wrote another user alongside a screenshot from the movie “Titanic.”
You can check out a number of posts fearing Twitter’s potential end below.