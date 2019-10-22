“Star Wars” fans found plenty of reasons to be emotional on Monday as the last trailer dropped for “The Rise Of Skywalker,” the ninth and final episode in the saga that began in 1977.
At one point, C-3PO ― the droid who has appeared in every installment of the main episodic series ― utters what some fans thought could be a farewell:
But it was a single word that really got fans in their feels.
Thanks to previously unused footage shot for “The Force Awakens,” Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, will reprise her role as Gen. Leia Organa in the movie, which hits theaters Dec. 20. She’s shown in the trailer embracing Rey (Daisy Ridley), but doesn’t speak until the end when the voice of an unseen Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) uses the phrase made famous by the franchise.
“The Force will be with you,” he says.
Leia’s voice adds: “Always.”
Bringing even more emotion to the moment, the trailer was released on what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday.
Fans struggled to keep it together: