“Star Wars” fans found plenty of reasons to be emotional on Monday as the last trailer dropped for “The Rise Of Skywalker,” the ninth and final episode in the saga that began in 1977.

At one point, C-3PO ― the droid who has appeared in every installment of the main episodic series ― utters what some fans thought could be a farewell:

Poe: "What are you doing there 3PO?"

C-3P0: "Taking one last look sir... at my friends."



Me: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a49QsJP9cw — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 22, 2019

But it was a single word that really got fans in their feels.

Thanks to previously unused footage shot for “The Force Awakens,” Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, will reprise her role as Gen. Leia Organa in the movie, which hits theaters Dec. 20. She’s shown in the trailer embracing Rey (Daisy Ridley), but doesn’t speak until the end when the voice of an unseen Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) uses the phrase made famous by the franchise.

“The Force will be with you,” he says.

Leia’s voice adds: “Always.”

Bringing even more emotion to the moment, the trailer was released on what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday.

Fans struggled to keep it together:

Here I was so happy that C3PO delivered the most emotional line of the trailer and then Leia comes in and wrecks me with ONE WORD. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 22, 2019

Damn that voice switch between Luke and Leia at the end https://t.co/ga1jL00rJc — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 22, 2019

Just hearing Leia say "Always" at the end of the trailer gets me emotional. I'm not ready 😭#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/oyLcYxSMdL — JN Productions (@jeremyboss007) October 22, 2019

Me: “I’m not gonna cry when I see Leia. I’m not gonna cry when I see Leia. I’m not gonna cry-“



Leia: “Always.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/ijQCUxuXhv — 👽Chris @ LUCKY!👽 (@ChrisIbarraArt) October 22, 2019

I miss carrie Fisher so much guys she said one word in that trailer and that’s what made me cry — Kai 👻🎃 Spooky Boy Autumn (@kailikesspace) October 22, 2019

“Always.” With one word Carrie Fisher fucks me up. pic.twitter.com/TZqJEA01mf — Amy (@scifisunsets) October 22, 2019

Carrie Fisher says one word.



Me: pic.twitter.com/Yonv2dk4Oe — Joe Rajchel (@jrajchel92) October 22, 2019

CARRIE FISHER SAID "ALWAYS" AND I'M WRECKED #STARWARS — I'm PREETI scary (@runwithskizzers) October 22, 2019

Carrie Fisher whispers one word and I’m sobbinggggnfniwjdjebbsn https://t.co/vHqFNZwIYW — Jack Smart (@JackSmartWrites) October 22, 2019

Carrie Fisher saying "always" just fucking broke me — orcrist: mediocre サラリーマン (@orcrist86) October 22, 2019

The "Always" was Carrie Fisher and I AM NOT OK!!!! — SpOwOky OwOky Chelsea; EYES so fuww of fwight (@DemonRin) October 22, 2019

<Carrie Fisher saying “Always” on a loop till Christmas> — Transylvanian Froeb (@ianfroeb) October 22, 2019