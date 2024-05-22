World News englandUKRishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak Calls U.K. Election For July 4

The prime minister's Conservatives have consistently trailed the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, in the polls.
Graeme Demianyk
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Wednesday after calling a general election for July 4.
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday that the U.K. will hold a general election on July 4, ending months of speculation about the timing.

The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, is the firm favorite to form the next government, having consistently led Sunak’s Conservatives in the polls, often with a double-digit advantage.

Sunak delivered Wednesday’s news in an announcement outside 10 Downing Street in the pouring rain. Earlier that day, he’d sought King Charles’ permission to “dissolve” Parliament, meaning that the body’s main purpose of making laws will be paused until after the election, when the new government will set out its legislative agenda. Charles agreed to the formality, setting in motion a six-week election campaign.

The prime minister faces an uphill struggle to keep Conservatives in power after 14 years in charge. Labour has held a polling lead of around 20 points since before Sunak took over from Liz Truss in late 2022. Sunak’s focus on an immigration crackdown and economic revival has failed to improve his party’s popularity.

The Conservatives will be pinning their hopes of a narrow victory on what they argue is a lack of voter enthusiasm for Starmer and the Labour Party’s offer. But there’s little evidence for that, with polls suggesting the more likely outcome is a landslide Labour win similar to 1997, when the party swept to power under Tony Blair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

