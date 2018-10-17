The actress and dancer, born Margarita Carmen Cansino on Oct. 17, 1918, rose to fame during Hollywood’s golden age, starring in films like “Strawberry Blonde” (1941) and “Tales of Manhattan” (1942).
In the early days of her career, the actress ― whose mother was an American dancer and whose father was a Spanish-born performer ― was considered “too exotic” for mainstream roles, according to CR Fashion Book. At the recommendation of her first husband and manager Edward Judson, she began using Hayworth (her mother’s maiden name) as her last name. It was Judson, according to Biography.com, who also suggested Hayworth dye her naturally dark hair a lighter auburn brown.
The actress’ first role came in 1935, when she appeared in “Under the Pampas Moon,” but it wasn’t until 1939’s “Only Angels Have Wings” when Hayworth was officially on the radar. With her film career on the rise, Hayworth also became one of the country’s most famous pinups after a photo of her clad in lingerie was published in Life magazine in 1941; the publication later dubbed Hayworth “The Love Goddess.”
Hayworth is perhaps best known for her role in “Gilda,” a film in which she starred as one of cinema’s most famous femme fatale characters (with an enviable wardrobe, we might add). Throughout her decadeslong career, Hayworth appeared in over 60 films, with her last being 1972’s “The Wrath of God.” The actress died in 1987 at the age of 68 as a result of Alzheimer’s disease.
With every role, Hayworth exuded timeless glamour and beauty that continues to resonate today. In honor of what would have been the star’s 100th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her most iconic style moments. Check them out below:
Circa 1930s
Bettmann via Getty Images
Hayworth, then known as Rita Cansino, shows off her jumprope skills in this publicity photo.
1935
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
Hayworth poses on the edge of the pool.
Circa 1937
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
A portrait of Hayworth from the 1930s.
Undated
Bettmann via Getty Images
The actress seen in an undated photo.
Undated
Bettmann via Getty Images
A portrait of Hayworth in a black dress.
Undated
Bettmann via Getty Images
Hayworth eats a snack fresh from the oven in this undated photo.
Circa 1940s
Bettmann via Getty Images
The actress poses by the pool sometime in the 1940s.
Circa 1940s
Bettmann via Getty Images
The star poses in ski attire in this publicity shot from the 1940s.
1940
Peter Stackpole via Getty Images
Hayworth sits on a picnic blanket in this photo, which was published by Life magazine.
Circa 1940s
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
The actress poses on a bicycle at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.
Circa 1940s
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
A photo of the Hollywood star wearing bright blue harem pants and a neon yellow top.
1941
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
Hayworth is photographed leaning against her Lincoln Continental in 1941.
1941
Bob Landry via Getty Images
The actress eats a burger while having a picnic on the beach.
Circa 1942
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Hayworth appears in a photo taken on set of the 1942 movie "You Were Never Lovelier."
1943
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
Hayworth poses on a swing in a photo from around 1943.
Undated
Herbert Dorfman via Getty Images
Rita Hayworth holds a red rose in this undated photo.
Circa 1945
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Hayworth wears a green and white dress in this photo from around 1945.
1945
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
The star poses for a publicity still sometime around 1945.
Circa 1945-1946
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Hayworth poses against a blue wall with a lace fan.
1946
Bettmann via Getty Images
Hayworth appears in a publicity still from the film "Gilda."
Circa 1947
Columbia Pictures via Getty Images
A publicity still of the actress for the 1947 film "The Lady from Shanghai."
Undated
George Rinhart via Getty Images
The actress photographed shopping in the West Indies.
1947
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Hayworth at a conference in London in 1947.
1947
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Hayworth stands in a hyacinth field in Holland.
Circa 1947
Tony Linck via Getty Images
A photo of Hayworth circa 1947.
1949
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan at their 1949 wedding.
1949
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Hayworth stands in front of the Ritz Hotel in London before heading to Ascot.
Circa 1949-1953
Bettmann via Getty Images
An undated portrait of Rita Hayworth and former husband Prince Aly Khan.
Circa 1950s
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
The actress sits atop a balcony railing in a pair of blue check shorts and matching blue top.
1950
Keystone-France via Getty Images
The actress poses on a yacht in Italy in 1950.
1951
University of Southern California via Getty Images
The actress in a 1951 photo.
1951
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Hayworth poses at The Acropolis of Athens in 1951.
1952
Bettmann via Getty Images
Rita Hayworth and then-husband Prince Aly Khan walking outside.
1956
Keystone-France via Getty Images
A photo of Hayworth in London.
Undated
Bettmann via Getty Images
An undated photo of Hayworth wearing strings of pearls.
1960
Vittoriano Rastelli via Getty Images
Hayworth poses with tailor Emilio Federico Schubert in his atelier in Rome.
1964
George Rinhart via Getty Images
Hayworth takes a break while shooting "Circus World."