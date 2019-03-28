Rita Moreno Is Set To PEGOT When She Picks Up Her Peabody Award

Rita Moreno is about to join the crème de la crème of Hollywood circles.

The Puerto Rican-born star of “West Side Story” and the “One Day at a Time” reboot will be honored with a Peabody Career Achievement Award at the Peabody Awards in May.

That means Moreno will be one of only three entertainment figures to achieve PEGOT status — winning a Peabody, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. (She has actually won two Emmys.) The other two to hold that PEGOT distinction are Barbra Streisand and the late film director Mike Nichols.

#RitaMoreno is a unique talent whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut, said #Peabody’s @DrJeffreyPJones. Moreno won this year’s Career Achievement Award presented by @MercedesBenzUSA. https://t.co/gM4FktlJKx pic.twitter.com/vFDw18FP2H — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) March 28, 2019

Moreno pointed out on Twitter that she’s the first Latino recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, which was first presented to Carol Burnett in 2017.

So proud to be the first Latino recipient. https://t.co/U7H5gluFgr — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) March 28, 2019

Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of the Peabody Awards, praised Moreno as “a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut.”

“We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children’s programming and important social issues,” he told Deadline. (Moreno appeared on “The Electric Company” during the 1970s.)

Moreno, who won the Oscar for her turn as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of “West Side Story,” will return to that movie musical this summer when she joins the cast of Steven Spielberg’s remake. She’ll be playing Valentina, a “re-conceived and expanded” version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony (Ansel Elgort) works.