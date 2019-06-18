ENTERTAINMENT

People Have Strong Feelings About Rita Ora’s Half Pants-Half Shorts Look

The pop star’s choice of jeans at the U.K. Soccer Aid fundraiser was … interesting.

Rita Ora’s halftime show outfit was pretty literal.

The pop star sported a pair of jeans that were half pants and half shorts while performing her new song “Ritual” in London this Sunday at Soccer Aid, the U.K.’s annual fundraising match for UNICEF.

Rita Ora performs during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 in London.
Ora, a UNICEF ambassador, also kicked a ball on the field while wearing the same asymmetrical look.

Ora kicking a ball on the field.
She even kicked a goal

Ora after she kicked a goal.
And although she “smashed it in the back of the net” during her goal-making kick, fans online were distracted by her unusual jeans — and had a hard time giving them half a chance.

Other fans, however, didn’t find the look so half-baked.

Yet, regardless of how one may feel about the wonky pants (or shorts … or phorts or shants?) the fundraising match was a success and raised over $8 million for UNICEF.

So, all in all, not half bad.

