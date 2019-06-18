People Have Strong Feelings About Rita Ora’s Half Pants-Half Shorts Look

Rita Ora’s halftime show outfit was pretty literal.
The pop star sported a pair of jeans that were half pants and half shorts while performing her new song “Ritual” in London this Sunday at Soccer Aid, the U.K.’s annual fundraising match for UNICEF.
Ora, a UNICEF ambassador, also kicked a ball on the field while wearing the same asymmetrical look.
She even kicked a goal.
And although she “smashed it in the back of the net” during her goal-making kick, fans online were distracted by her unusual jeans — and had a hard time giving them half a chance.
Other fans, however, didn’t find the look so half-baked.
Yet, regardless of how one may feel about the wonky pants (or shorts … or phorts or shants?) the fundraising match was a success and raised over $8 million for UNICEF.
So, all in all, not half bad.