People Have Strong Feelings About Rita Ora’s Half Pants-Half Shorts Look

Rita Ora’s halftime show outfit was pretty literal.

The pop star sported a pair of jeans that were half pants and half shorts while performing her new song “Ritual” in London this Sunday at Soccer Aid, the U.K.’s annual fundraising match for UNICEF.

Darren Walsh via Getty Images Rita Ora performs during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 in London.

Ora, a UNICEF ambassador, also kicked a ball on the field while wearing the same asymmetrical look.

Darren Walsh via Getty Images Ora kicking a ball on the field.

She even kicked a goal.

Darren Walsh via Getty Images Ora after she kicked a goal.

And although she “smashed it in the back of the net” during her goal-making kick, fans online were distracted by her unusual jeans — and had a hard time giving them half a chance.

Did Rita Ora get her jeans half price? #socceraid 👖 — Chloe T (@Chloe_T282) June 16, 2019

Rita Ora's stylist: "do you want shorts or jeans?" #socceraid

Rita "yep" — Lisa Marie 🇬🇧 (@prettyboots) June 16, 2019

Please donate £10 so @RitaOra can buy the other leg to her jeans #SoccerAid — 🌺RAINY_DAYSI🌺 (@Rainy_Daysi) June 16, 2019

Thank you Rita Ora for donating 45% of your jeans to such a good cause #SoccerAid — Mass Debater (@MassDeb8er) June 16, 2019

Rita Ora wearing Jean's which are the equivalent of one leg out the quilt when it's too hot in the summer. pic.twitter.com/nWeWNwejhe — Joshua (@thomasjosh33) June 16, 2019

Rita Ora going for the Zack Ryder look I see #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/qVbk9rw5KH — Oh what a night.. (@ohwhatanight_91) June 16, 2019

Looks like Rita Ora borrowed a pair of jeans off Dave Grohl. Unfortunately they were the pair he was wearing the night he broke his leg and were cut off him. #SoccerAid2019 — Jolly (@TheJollyLifter) June 16, 2019

I’m very confused about Rita Ora’s jeans. One leg out cos it’s June, one leg in cos it feels like November?🤨 — Charlotte James (@CharlottteJames) June 16, 2019

Other fans, however, didn’t find the look so half-baked.

OMG THIS LOOK IS AMAZING — emma (@itsxemmaj) June 16, 2019

SO CUTE — Louise Nilsson (@NilssonLouise) June 17, 2019

Did you see @RitaOra jeans was so inspiring pic.twitter.com/LEbEFcqeFA — CARDI D (@dannymckiernan1) June 16, 2019

Yet, regardless of how one may feel about the wonky pants (or shorts … or phorts or shants?) the fundraising match was a success and raised over $8 million for UNICEF.

So, all in all, not half bad.