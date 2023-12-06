Rita Ora Wore Metal Spikes Down Her Bare Back, And People Are Sharply Divided

Call her Rita Ora-saurus.
The British pop star made a bold statement on the 2023 British Fashion Awards red carpet Monday by wearing a chrome spine prosthetic consisting of multiple silver spikes — making her look a bit like Godzilla.
In a slideshow post about the look on Instagram, the “Black Widow” singer said her unconventional accessory took “two to three hours” to apply. She also explained that she had worn a facial prosthetic to the British Fashion Awards the prior year that “made some noise” online and wanted to go “bigger” this year.
The photos included in Ora’s post also make the spiked prosthetic look pretty realistic, and it does indeed look like spikes are protruding from her spine.
Many fans who saw these photos loved Ora’s look, with many praising her on Instagram and on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
But some people who saw photos from the event published by Getty Images weren’t as impressed.
Thanks to the lighting on the red carpet, the spikes appear to be a “full-on Monet,” as Cher from “Clueless” would put it, meaning “from far away it’s OK, but up close it’s a big, old mess.”
“I don’t think the prosthetic is very well applied/ blended in. Her back looks scarred,” one commenter said after seeing the images of Ora’s back published in a Buzzfeed article.
“Cool concept poor execution imo,” said another commenter.
“It was a neat idea, but you shouldn’t so clearly see the latex like that,” a third commenter agreed.
Regardless of what one may think of Ora’s prosthetic, it was a fun addition to the event and we hope she doesn’t get too deterred. Considering she went with facial gills in 2022 and dinosaur spikes in 2023, here’s hoping in 2024 she opts for the Helicoprion, a prehistoric fish that was believed to have looked like this: