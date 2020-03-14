ENTERTAINMENT

Rita Wilson Crowdsources Coronavirus 'Quarantunes' Playlist From Her Fans

The actor and her husband Tom Hanks are in isolation after testing positive for the virus while in Australia.

Actor Rita Wilson ― who is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks in Australia after the couple both tested positive for coronavirus ― on Friday put out a request for people to suggest songs to self isolate to. 

“Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” she tweeted, also asking her fans what she should call a Spotify playlist featuring the tracks.

Wilson’s followers did not disappoint as the suggestions flooded in:

Wilson later announced the name of the playlist ― “Quarantunes.”

Check out the playlist here:

