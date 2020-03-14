Rita Wilson Crowdsources Coronavirus 'Quarantunes' Playlist From Her Fans

Actor Rita Wilson ― who is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks in Australia after the couple both tested positive for coronavirus ― on Friday put out a request for people to suggest songs to self isolate to.
“Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” she tweeted, also asking her fans what she should call a Spotify playlist featuring the tracks.
Wilson’s followers did not disappoint as the suggestions flooded in:
Wilson later announced the name of the playlist ― “Quarantunes.”
Check out the playlist here:
