Rita Wilson took to social media Sunday to declare the most celebrity-relatable of emergencies: her hair and makeup person for the Golden Globes was late and getting later.

The actor sounded the alarm on Instagram, posting a not-ready-for-the-red-carpet photo of herself as she waited anxiously for the stylist.

The tension mounted on Twitter, where she gave updates every few minutes or so. “Trying to be zen,” she wrote in one Tweet.

She got lots of famous-people support in her epic wait. “Omg I feel u,” Julianne Moore wrote. “That’s the craziest feeling,” Kate Bosworth added. “I can’t with rude, unprofessional, inconsiderate crap like that,” Daisy Fuentes griped. Michelle Pfeiffer threw her a heart emoji, and Rosanna Arquette added: “Beauty. Love you.”

The sympathetic shoutouts didn’t appear to ratchet down the tension. Even Chrissy Teigen got involved.

Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

In the end, the stylist showed ― two hours late ― and Wilson looked together on the red carpet. “That’s why I’m still shiny, people,” she told Mario Lopez, in the clip below.

Tom Hanks, who later received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, added some husbandly reassurance. “She’s glowing and she looks sensational,” he said.

Incidentally, the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star gave a shoutout to punctuality in his acceptance speech.

“Showing up on time is one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie,” he said.

That probably applies to stylists as well.