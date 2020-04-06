Rita Wilson Sings National Anthem In First Performance Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

After recovering from COVID-19, Rita Wilson is back in the spotlight.

The actress delivered a soulful ― and socially distanced ― version of the national anthem to kick off a virtual NASCAR race on Sunday. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, regular NASCAR races have been postponed indefinitely. Drivers, however, have continued to take part in virtual races using motorsports simulation technology.

Wilson also performed virtually, filmed at her Los Angeles home by son Truman Hanks.

Though Wilson is best known for her roles in films like “Sleepless in Seattle” and “It’s Complicated,” she’s also an accomplished singer-songwriter. Her most recent album was 2019’s “Halfway to Home.”

Her performance Sunday came just weeks after she and husband Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. They were briefly hospitalized in Australia, where Hanks was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Hanks and Wilson returned to the U.S. on March 28 after being self-quarantined. True to form, the stars have found the subtle humor in the experience and have kept fans’ spirits high through quirky and uplifting posts on social media.

“From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico,” Wilson quipped on Twitter on March 13, shortly after going public about her diagnosis.

The actor and singer was also announced as the host of “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.” Airing Wednesday, the show will feature performances by Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie and pay tribute to Rogers, who died March 20.