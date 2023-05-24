Rita Wilson Has Perfect Reply To This 'Heated' Tom Hanks Moment At Cannes

Actor Rita Wilson has rubbished reports that her husband, Tom Hanks, was involved in a “heated altercation” on the red carpet of the new movie “Asteroid City” at the Cannes Film Festival.

Multiple media outlets pounced on the image below of Wilson and Hanks talking to a festival staffer, suggesting it was an “uncomfortable” moment, a “very terse” exchange and that Hanks was pointing “angrily.”

Multiple media outlets claimed Tom Hanks was involved in some kind of angry dispute on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. His wife, actor Rita Wilson, dismissed the reports. ANTONIN THUILLIER via Getty Images

Wilson mocked those interpretations via Instagram.

“This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming, What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?” she wrote in a story.

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try,” Wilson added. “We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!”

