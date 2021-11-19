Madison Cawthorn Gloats About Rittenhouse Verdict, Urges: 'Be Armed, Be Dangerous'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was gleeful about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal in two shooting deaths on Friday and posted a video on the subject that include him urging his supporters to “be armed, be dangerous.”
Cawthorn said those same people should also “be moral,” before becoming one of many right-wing Republicans to offer the 18-year-old Rittenhouse an internship.
“Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me,” read the caption on Cawthorn’s video.
On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said that Rittenhouse, for some reason, would make a “pretty good congressional intern,” and that his office may reach out to the teen to gauge his interest.
Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted he would “arm wrestle” Gaetz to “get dibs for Kyle as an intern.” Gosar also asked his followers on Twitter if Rittenhouse should get a congressional medal of honor. The teen shot three people, two fatally, at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
As for Cawthorn, it’s hardly the first time he has called for violent confrontation.
At a GOP event in August, he warned of “bloodshed” if elections “continue to be rigged.” They are not rigged to begin with.
Last month, he accused American society of aiming to “de-masculate” young men and asked mothers: “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be a monster.”
Critics were horrified by Cawthorn’s latest encouragement violence.