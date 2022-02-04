U.S. skier River Radamus posted an emotional message to his mother on Friday, alongside photos and videos of himself and his teammates at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“Momma i made it,” Radamus captioned his Instagram post, tagging the U.S. ski team and Team USA and adding a heart emoji.

The first photo in Radamus’ carousel showed him outfitted in his Team USA gear, with his fellow athletes surrounding him at Beijing’s National Stadium.

Four-time world champion skier Lindsey Vonn posted a sweet message to the former top junior skier in the comments of his post.

“You’ve come a long way since I first met you as a baby in your Mom’s backpack walking up the mountain in Loveland,” Vonn wrote. “Kick some butt Riv!!”

Professional skateboarder and fellow Team USA Olympian Jake Vedder wrote “Epic” in Radamus’ comments, and showed off his own gear before walking in the opening ceremonies as well.

After the games kicked off this week, former “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones wasted no time in doing what she does best ― providing the most entertaining sports commentary around. NSFW language ahead:

Don’t fuck around and find out how gangsta they really are! @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Tge7xHY2b7 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 4, 2022

The games have not been without controversy and boycotts, with world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance. The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the games in December 2021.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.