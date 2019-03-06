‘Riverdale’ Will Dedicate All Future Episodes To ‘Father Figure’ Luke Perry

No future episodes of “Riverdale” will air without honoring the indelible impact late actor Luke Perry had on the CW series.

After Perry’s death on Monday morning from complications following a massive stroke, “Riverdale” creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that Wednesday’s episode and every subsequent outing will be dedicated to the actor.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the “Riverdale” cast and crew. “Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best―helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. ❤️”

The CW did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s question about how Perry will be honored in future episodes.

Perry, who began his career at the center of a different cultural touchstone, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was cast as Archie Andrews’ father, Fred, in the teen noir series based on the characters from Archie Comics.

“Riverdale,” currently in its third season, quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, making stars out of each of the young cast members. Perry, learned in the ways of teen stardom, was a “father figure and mentor” to the actors, according to those behind the series.

“Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement after his death. “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

The CW KJ Apa and Luke Perry in "Riverdale."

Production on “Riverdale,” which reportedly has a few episodes left to shoot in the season, has been shut down since Monday.

The late actor was reportedly filming scenes for the show, which shoots mostly in Vancouver, Canada, at the Warner Brothers lot in Los Angeles shortly before his death.

Some of Perry’s co-stars have since paid tribute to him with loving memories and heartbreaking posts on social media.

“I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on the series, wrote on Monday. “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

She later penned a moving poem in memory of Perry, writing that it’s “too hard to give anything” to anyone except him as she grieves.

Read the rest of the memories shared by “Riverdale” cast members below.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019