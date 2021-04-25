Riz Ahmed Fixes His Wife's Hair On Oscars Red Carpet And The World Swoons

Riz Ahmed and his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, delivered couple goals and a red carpet win at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night.

Ahmed, a nominee for “Sound of Metal,” revealed in January that he and Mirza, the author of the 2018 novel “A Place for Us,” had gotten married during the COVID-19 pandemic. And from the looks of it, the newlyweds are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

As they posed for photographers at Union Station in Los Angeles, Ahmed paused to help Mirza fix her hair. “I’m the official groomer,” he quipped.

The adorable moment was captured for posterity by Variety.

Riz Ahmed pauses the #Oscars red carpet to fix his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair: "I'm the official groomer" https://t.co/QrBqZ8y6n1 pic.twitter.com/YAGv6ut7Eu — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Not surprisingly, the clip drew gushing responses on social media.

did anyone else pass away watching riz ahmed tenderly fix his wife’s hair — yohana desta (@yohanadesta) April 25, 2021

Alexa play Riz Ahmed Fixing His Wife’s Hair — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 25, 2021

Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife’s hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/sc5m1ldHuC — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 25, 2021

I need someone to look at me like Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed looks at his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DjY9T8Oz9h — Nancy Wang Yuen 王嵐芝 (@nancywyuen) April 25, 2021

Ahmed used a Scrabble game to propose to Mirza, he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this month.

“We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question,” he recalled. “We were actually playing Scrabble, and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out ‘Will you marry me?’”

Ahmed won near-unanimous praise for his performance in “Sound of Metal,” released last fall. He plays Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer and recovering addict who abruptly loses his hearing. The role required him to spend seven months learning to play the drums and use American Sign Language.

The actor, who was raised in England and is of Pakistani heritage, is the first Muslim to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Along with “Minari” star Steven Yeun, he is one of the first two Asians to be nominated in that category.

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar in 2017. He took home the Best Supporting Actor award for “Moonlight” that year, and won in the same category two years later for “Green Book.”