Riz Ahmed Fixes His Wife's Hair On Oscars Red Carpet And The World Swoons

Riz Ahmed and his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, delivered couple goals and a red carpet win at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night.
Ahmed, a nominee for “Sound of Metal,” revealed in January that he and Mirza, the author of the 2018 novel “A Place for Us,” had gotten married during the COVID-19 pandemic. And from the looks of it, the newlyweds are still very much in the honeymoon phase.
As they posed for photographers at Union Station in Los Angeles, Ahmed paused to help Mirza fix her hair. “I’m the official groomer,” he quipped.
The adorable moment was captured for posterity by Variety.
Not surprisingly, the clip drew gushing responses on social media.
Ahmed used a Scrabble game to propose to Mirza, he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this month.
“We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question,” he recalled. “We were actually playing Scrabble, and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out ‘Will you marry me?’”
Ahmed won near-unanimous praise for his performance in “Sound of Metal,” released last fall. He plays Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer and recovering addict who abruptly loses his hearing. The role required him to spend seven months learning to play the drums and use American Sign Language.
The actor, who was raised in England and is of Pakistani heritage, is the first Muslim to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Along with “Minari” star Steven Yeun, he is one of the first two Asians to be nominated in that category.
Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar in 2017. He took home the Best Supporting Actor award for “Moonlight” that year, and won in the same category two years later for “Green Book.”