Riz Ahmed Reveals Lockdown Wedding To Novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed has revealed he married novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emmy-winning actor and musician confirmed the couple tied the knot on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” He first spilled the news of his nuptials on BBC broadcaster Louis Theroux’s podcast earlier this week.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon pointed out to Ahmed that some media outlets characterized the wedding as a “secret.”

“It’s a weird one isn’t it?” Ahmed replied. “I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don’t get on the megaphone about stuff, it’s like, it’s a secret.”

“But I never know how much is oversharing,” he added. “Like, I’m into matcha lattes, but that’s just never come up. I’m not a ‘secret’ matcha latte drinker.”

Ahmed, who lives in London but is currently working in the U.S., described the backyard ceremony to his California-born bride as “super intimate,” socially distanced and with just a handful of guests because of the public health crisis.

“I think the nicest thing about it was you didn’t have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks,” he joked. “No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big and you always get these people crawling out of the woodwork.”

“She’s an amazing novelist,” he later said of his new wife, author of the bestseller “A Place For Us.”

Ahmed recalled that they first met in a New York coffee shop while he was preparing for his role in “Sound Of Metal,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December.

“We just both sat down at the same table in the cafe where we both turned up to write,” he recalled. “We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting.”

They “struck up a friendship and reconnected down the line,” he added. “But it’s weirdly like one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special, it just brought a lot of goodness into my life.”

Watch the full interview here:

And listen to Louis Theroux’s podcast interview with Ahmed here: