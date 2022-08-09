Politics

RNC Mocked Over Weird New Attack On Biden That Actually Makes Him Look Good

Critics called out the Republican National Committee over its latest tweet.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The Republican National Committee fired off a new attack on President Joe Biden on Monday, but it wasn’t quite the dunk the RNC thought it was.

In fact, many critics of the organization said the attack had the opposite effect ― portraying the president as decent and empathetic during an exchange with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) during a visit to the state, which has suffered from devastating floods.

Although Biden promised federal relief to help rebuild, the RNC’s “research” feed on Twitter highlighted this moment:

Critics were quick to call them out over it:

