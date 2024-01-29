PoliticsJoe Biden South Carolina Republican National Committee

RNC's Bizarre Attack On Biden's Church Visit Backfires Spectacularly

Critics are mocking the Republican National Committee after a tweet by its "research" account hits the wrong note.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The Republican National Committee is getting holy hell from critics after it attacked President Joe Biden over his visit to a South Carolina church on Sunday.

Biden received a warm greeting as he arrived for service at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia. He shooks hands and waved to cheering congregants as the pastor welcomed the guests.

But the RNC saw it very differently, with organization’s “research” account on X tweeting:

Biden also spoke at the service, praising Black churches’ role in the their communities and in the nation as a whole.

“Well, you give us a mountaintop, you give us a promised land, you give us a dream and a faith that we shall overcome, can overcome,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “And you push us toward a more perfect union, you really do, to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice together, and what a gift to the nation and the world you’ve been.”

The congregation applauded and some cheered at the end of Biden’s remarks, according to a livestream of the event.

The RNC’s reception on X wasn’t quite as warm:

