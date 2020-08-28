Freedom is at stake in November. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/zMzJm7fgWJ

Screen Shot/YouTube/Catalina, Madeleine Lauf RNC Video A false "taste of Biden's America" taken in Barcelona last year.

Two sisters who backed Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention used testimonial video to slam Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ― except the fiery protest they showed turned out to be from Spain.

The scene, which was part of a videotaped address by siblings Catalina and Madeleine Lauf that aired Monday during the convention, was recorded last year in Barcelona, Catalonia public broadcaster CCMA noted in a report that was verified by BuzzFeed. Protests broke out in Barcelona after Spanish courts sentenced Catalan separatists to prison; both media outlets traced the street scene to the protest in Barcelona.

The sisters, however, claimed the footage was a “taste of Biden’s America.”

