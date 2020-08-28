Freedom is at stake in November.#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/zMzJm7fgWJ— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020
Two sisters who backed Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention used testimonial video to slam Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ― except the fiery protest they showed turned out to be from Spain.
The scene, which was part of a videotaped address by siblings Catalina and Madeleine Lauf that aired Monday during the convention, was recorded last year in Barcelona, Catalonia public broadcaster CCMA noted in a report that was verified by BuzzFeed. Protests broke out in Barcelona after Spanish courts sentenced Catalan separatists to prison; both media outlets traced the street scene to the protest in Barcelona.
The sisters, however, claimed the footage was a “taste of Biden’s America.”
The image was, by far, the most dramatic of four scenes displayed. The others included a peaceful march in Brooklyn, a car on fire in Chicago and something else on fire in New York City. It was not known who set the fires.