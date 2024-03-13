RNC Hires Election-Denying Ex-Trump Lawyer For ‘Election Integrity’ Post

The Republican National Committee has hired an election-denying former attorney for Donald Trump as “special counsel for election integrity.”
Christina Bobb, who spouted election falsehoods as a host for ultra-conservative One America News Network, not only embraced Trump’s big lie that he was robbed of victory in the 2020 election but also wrote a book about it, “Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024.” She also pressed for the audit of Arizona elections, The Washington Post noted.
Other outlets reported on further troubling aspects of Bobb’s background, especially for her new gig:
On the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection (before she worked for Trump), she urged then Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results in the debunked belief that Pence could unilaterally change the outcome, Mediaite noted.
On a talk show appearance with white nationalist Stew Peters, she seconded the host’s idea for so-called traitors who have “stolen” elections from conservatives, such as far-right Kari Lake in Arizona, to be tried for treason.
Bobb was an attorney for Trump when she landed in hot water for her signed statement in 2022 that Trump had returned all classified documents ordered by a subpoena. Months later, FBI investigators found a trove of the documents at Mar-a-Lago (while Bobb was there).
“We’ve been very cooperative with the Biden administration and the DOJ and turned over everything that we found, that we had,” Bobb told Laura Ingraham on Fox News.
Bobb said later she only signed the document at another Trump attorney’s behest but did not write it.
The former president now faces charges related to the stashing of the documents and his alleged obstruction of their retrieval. The case stems from one of four indictments totaling 91 charges against Trump. Two revolve around Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
But that has not stopped the RNC from hitching its fate to the presumptive GOP nominee. It installed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair and has slashed dozens of jobs to solidify “the former president’s takeover of the GOP’s political and fundraising machinery,” The Associated Press wrote.