GOP's Convention Website Shows Ho Chi Minh City, Not Host City Milwaukee

The wrong photo was on the Republican National Committee's website as far back as February, according to an archived version of the site.
David Moye
The Republican National Committee made a mistake of global proportions on the website for its upcoming convention in Milwaukee.

Earlier today, Boston Globe journalist Sam Brodey went to the convention website and discovered that the background image showed Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, not Wisconsin.

The photo was eventually replaced with one of Milwaukee — but not before other outlets, including Heartland Signal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, noticed the gaffe.

Heartland Signal noted the image of Ho Chi Minh City appeared to be an iStock photo from 2019. An archived version of the GOP convention website shows the Ho Chi Minh City photo was there as far back as February.

Both Brodey and the Journal Sentinel reached out to the Republican National Committee, which is co-chaired by Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, about the mistaken image, but no one immediately responded. HuffPost reached out to the RNC’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

