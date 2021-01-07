RNC Comms Director Hit With The Cold, Hard Truth After Decrying 'Domestic Terrorism'

The communications director of the Republican National Committee faced swift backlash after he condemned the pro-Trump rioters’ storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as “domestic terrorism.”
People on Twitter were having none of Michael Ahrens’ post, suggesting it was far too little and far too late from an official at the political outfit that has thrown its wholehearted support behind President Donald Trump over the last four years and has questioned President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
For the record, Trump lost the election ― despite his lies to the contrary.
Critics swiftly reminded Ahrens of the dangerous role the RNC, the president, many Republicans and pro-Trump media played in stoking the violence that unfurled on the day that Congress was supposed to certify Biden’s win.
Tweets railing against Wednesday’s violence were also posted on the RNC’s official feed and by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.
All were met with similar disdain.