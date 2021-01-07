RNC Comms Director Hit With The Cold, Hard Truth After Decrying 'Domestic Terrorism'

The communications director of the Republican National Committee faced swift backlash after he condemned the pro-Trump rioters’ storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as “domestic terrorism.”

People on Twitter were having none of Michael Ahrens’ post, suggesting it was far too little and far too late from an official at the political outfit that has thrown its wholehearted support behind President Donald Trump over the last four years and has questioned President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

For the record, Trump lost the election ― despite his lies to the contrary.

What happened today was domestic terrorism.



Our soldiers have died carrying the American flag into battle for our freedom.



To see that flag used in the name of unfounded conspiracy theories is a disgrace to the nation, and every decent American should be disgusted by it. — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) January 7, 2021

Critics swiftly reminded Ahrens of the dangerous role the RNC, the president, many Republicans and pro-Trump media played in stoking the violence that unfurled on the day that Congress was supposed to certify Biden’s win.

you and your fellow ghouls at @GOP have spent every waking hour of your lives for the past 4 years inspiring them — Graeme Crews (@GraemeCrews) January 7, 2021

Congrats on your role in helping to enable all of this! — Doc Sportello (@TheDocSportello) January 7, 2021

Your party spent 4 years spreading these conspiracy theories and lies. Trump's campaign was founded on birtherism or did you have amnesia from performatively grabbing your pearls so tightly? https://t.co/7HQzpskWb4 — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) January 7, 2021

"This bed I made, it's so uncomfortable!" — Andrew Wilkins (@A_Wilkins_) January 7, 2021

You pour gasoline to this fire. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) January 7, 2021

You wait until he sees what the GOP President has been doing. Then he’ll be really mad. https://t.co/jEVP6hENhy — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) January 7, 2021

You are complicit, young man, and this tweet does not absolve you. — Bruce Rheins (@BruceRheins) January 7, 2021

No one is going to forget your role in all of this. — Danny Barefoot (@dannybarefoot) January 7, 2021

Thank you for admitting your role. That must have been tough. — Dan Ciruli (@DanCiruli) January 7, 2021

It’s on you, too. — MaryHdz (@LegalHdz) January 7, 2021

You are literally responsible for this!! — christian (@christianhall7) January 7, 2021

This is a weird way to brag about your handiwork tbh https://t.co/cjL6czontJ — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) January 7, 2021

Tweets railing against Wednesday’s violence were also posted on the RNC’s official feed and by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

All were met with similar disdain.

PRESS RELEASE: RNC Members Condemn Violence at U.S. Capitol⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IOynanvGVs — GOP (@GOP) January 7, 2021

What these violent protesters are doing is the opposite of patriotism.



It is shameful and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 6, 2021

Anyone who thinks they are helping the country by participating in this is wrong, and you should listen to the brave men and women in law enforcement and leave the Capitol. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 6, 2021

