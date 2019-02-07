Twitter users mocked the Republican National Committee over its attempt to put a positive spin on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

The RNC promoted a page on its website Wednesday which detailed “just a few of the words” that were being used in the “rave reviews” people had given Trump’s speech:

Just a few of the words being used to describe @realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU Address ⬇️https://t.co/36HnaejsxW — GOP (@GOP) February 7, 2019

Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress did not receive the overwhelmingly positive reception the RNC claimed. In fact, it was criticized by conservative columnists, pundits and former lawmakers.

Twitter users, meanwhile, noted the cherry-picking of the positive phrases and came up with their own ways of summing up the speech:

Empty.

No policy.

Defiant. — Katherine Streitz (@KatherineStrei9) February 7, 2019

It would be stirring and we would be genuinely moved, also find it inspiring, if he would resign,. It would be wonderful and incredible. There ! Got them all in context! — Susan S (@suz_js) February 7, 2019

"Lies"

"Fear-mongering"

"Bullshit" — Braylen's Dad - Warren 2020 (@BraylenNapier) February 7, 2019

Scared. — Quanah Schlesselman (@quanahjoan) February 7, 2019

Utterly without merit — Phil Davies (@gambol2007) February 7, 2019

Preposterous is more like it. Threatening the entire house for doing its job of oversight. — robert rabine (@rjr6864) February 7, 2019

How about - repetitive, boring, full of untruths, manipulative? — Fiona Alexander (@FalexanderFiona) February 7, 2019

American embarrassment — CoMo 🌈 We are all equal! (@LeeAnnO) February 7, 2019

A few more words for you - Boring, lacking facts, lacking substance, divisive, misleading, etc. — Jan Mueller (@JanMueller) February 7, 2019

Lack of substance. Unbridled threats. Several lies. — J. Long (@long_standing) February 7, 2019

Disjointed; limited; devoid of useful ideas. — William Cook (@obiwill_kenobi) February 7, 2019

Rambling — Katharine Biele (@kathybiele) February 7, 2019

Dopey

Pathological

Narcissistic

Embarrassment — charlie e (@charlieEIII) February 7, 2019

