Twitter users were quick to fact-check the Republican National Committee’s praise of President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Expectations EXCEEDED (once again) thanks to President Trump!” the RNC declared on its Twitter account with a video proclaiming “the great American comeback is underway” after the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Expectations EXCEEDED (once again) thanks to President Trump! pic.twitter.com/GeikvWfdRb — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2020

Critics, however, noted the number of jobs added was actually less than in May and June and that the unemployment rate still stands at more than 10%.

Others highlighted how the United States had indeed “exceeded expectations,” but with the death toll from the coronavirus.

Trump initially said 60,000 people in total could die from COVID-19. More than 160,000 Americans have now been killed by the contagion and health experts from the University of Washington this week forecast up to 300,000 lives could be claimed by the virus by the beginning of December.

COVID-19 deaths exceeded expectations. Thanks to impeached President Trump. — FordDude (@Ford_Dude6) August 7, 2020

True. None of us expected it to be this bad. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) August 8, 2020

the real numbers: 156,000 DEAD AMERICANS!!! https://t.co/BTvugA8cu2 — Angry Nat’l Park (@AngryNatlPark) August 7, 2020

You can’t call people going back to their old jobs job growth — susan (@suesoria) August 8, 2020

2,000 Americans are dying per day from coronavirus

150,000 Americans have died https://t.co/kLGeZSmrVV — Philip “Gear Guy” Germain (@Philip_Germain) August 7, 2020

164,094 dead Americans. You are right. You have exceeded all expectations, once again, thanks to Trump. — Lee Young (@Lee1865) August 8, 2020

Can one explain how you gain 1.4 million jobs when 40 million are unemployed — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) August 7, 2020

Technically, you're correct. 160,000 dead from COVID-19 is far higher than expectations. — erin_writes (@wombat_writes) August 7, 2020

160,000 dead Americans as we descend further into the abyss under the leadership of #PresidentDeath https://t.co/J682bXvQpG — Al Stewart (@trawetsla) August 7, 2020

It's basic math here...



You have $500.

You lose $800.

You now have a negative balance of -$300.

You gain $100.



You still have a negative balance of -$200.



You want a parade for the recovery of the $100, when you are the ones who lost the $800? No. That is recovery. Not gain. — Boz (@oddboz) August 7, 2020

And, how many people returned unwillingly to unsafe jobs?



1.7M



What horseshit. https://t.co/ySniwHTnFl — ~ kiddle (Mask it, Dammit!) (@kiddle) August 8, 2020

Really? Is 1.8 million jobs added something to celebrate when we still have over 30 million Americans unemployed?#TrumpDestroyedTheEconomy #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #VoteOutEveryRepublican https://t.co/PoZYrqjGW1 — Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) August 7, 2020

LIES.



NOT new jobs. People who were laid off returning to work.



We've had 20 straight weeks of over 1 million unemployment claims per week.#GOPLies https://t.co/1TjyS6olYe — (p)Resident Clown (@4YearNightmare) August 8, 2020

Exceeded only if you are trying to kill US VOTERS https://t.co/Xq0HZgYUK8 — Dale E Hayes (@Dale_E_Hayes) August 7, 2020

Really? Is 1.8 million jobs added something to celebrate when we still have over 30 million Americans unemployed?#TrumpDestroyedTheEconomy #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #VoteOutEveryRepublican https://t.co/PoZYrqjGW1 — Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) August 7, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!