The Republican National Committee on Thursday was accused of attempting to cash in on the Fourth of July celebrations after it hawked President Donald Trump-themed merchandise on Twitter.

The RNC shared details of a 20% discount on products purchased from Trump’s official donaldjtrump.com website, where proceeds go to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. “Celebrate America the GREAT with some red, white, & blue #MAGA gear!” it wrote.

Use code: "FLAG" to get 20% off your entire order! — GOP (@GOP) July 4, 2019

Items for sale included a bumper sticker bearing the slogan “Build The Wall And Crime Will Fall” and an “Independence Hat” featuring the U.S. flag and Trump’s name.

The post garnered dozens of critical comments as users chastized the RNC for trying to profit from the day.

The RNC has faced similar accusations before, however, like when it promoted old Trump merchandise for the Olympics and pink-themed items for Mother’s Day.