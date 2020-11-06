POLITICS

The RNC Promoted A Voter Fraud Hotline On Twitter And It Totally Backfired

“The call is coming from inside the house," one person replied to the Republican National Committee's post.

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday promoted a voter fraud hotline on Twitter. But it was soon swamped with replies from people claiming to have reported President Donald Trump for election misconduct.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the democratic process and falsely declared premature victory over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election, even with four states yet to be called and votes still left to count. The president has also baselessly accused Democrats of “trying to steal” the White House.

“I reported a mad man on Twitter that is demanding we stop counting the votes, and is threatening lawsuits if we don’t,” one person replied to the RNC.

Added another: “The call is coming from inside the house.”

Donald Trump 2020 Election Joe Biden Republican National Committee