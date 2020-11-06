The RNC Promoted A Voter Fraud Hotline On Twitter And It Totally Backfired

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday promoted a voter fraud hotline on Twitter. But it was soon swamped with replies from people claiming to have reported President Donald Trump for election misconduct.

LIKE and RT to spread the word!



Report voter fraud here👇



🖥️: https://t.co/r4DzdZDKP4



📞: 1-888-630-1776 — GOP (@GOP) November 5, 2020

Trump has repeatedly attacked the democratic process and falsely declared premature victory over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election, even with four states yet to be called and votes still left to count. The president has also baselessly accused Democrats of “trying to steal” the White House.

“I reported a mad man on Twitter that is demanding we stop counting the votes, and is threatening lawsuits if we don’t,” one person replied to the RNC.

Added another: “The call is coming from inside the house.”

Yes, I’d like to report Donald Trump for demanding that poll workers stop counting ballots because he knows he will lose and instead of accepting that, he makes baseless and dangerous allegations. — Snuffa Luffa Gus (@SnuffaLuffa_) November 5, 2020

I reported a mad man on Twitter that is demanding we stop counting the votes, and is threatening lawsuits if we don't. — Jacob L (@DVJakeL) November 5, 2020

I just reported TRUMP — Facts delivery (@_kapts) November 5, 2020

The call is coming from inside the house. — Łîšå Łāńė (@farleftlane) November 6, 2020

Call 1800-divorced-from-reality — Countess of Ash (@CountessofAsh) November 5, 2020

Kk just reported you guys. Thanks. — Kara Machowski (@Karamachowski) November 5, 2020

They should check 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — John Collins 🌊 (@KazePlays_JC) November 5, 2020

Also call them to report fairies and unicorns pic.twitter.com/r6UrJEiRhV — Joe Biden’s inside voice-i say what he cant-parody (@POTUSBiden46) November 5, 2020

I'm just saying. I think a LOT of us saw the current occupant of the WH attempt election fraud today.



I'm sure the GOP would like to get reports.



Like, a LOT of reports.



So. Many. Reports.



You can do it. https://t.co/Hh5eQ53LST — Sigrid Ellis (@sigridellis) November 6, 2020

I saw Elvis and Sasquatch voting in Georgia. https://t.co/WEP2Pnxsj6 — Clevo (@ClevoZW) November 6, 2020

Guys please do not fill out this form with names like I.P. Freely or Heywood Jablowmee or Amanda Hugenkiss. Please do not do that. https://t.co/EW2sK6ZfiT — but what about these beans (@TheNYCBuckeye) November 6, 2020

k-pop stans, we need you one last time... https://t.co/E2VGakz1nH — black lives matter (@stevehamlin19) November 6, 2020

Donald J Trump - 1600 pennsylvania ave washington dc 20500 https://t.co/zYiXIOlPvu — Nick Demetralis (@NickDemetralis) November 5, 2020

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost