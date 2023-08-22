RNC ‘Soulless Ghouls’ Ripped After Launching ‘Dumbest’ Attack On Biden Yet

President Joe Biden took a moment to pet a search-and-rescue dog while visiting the scene of the devastating wildfire in Maui ― and the Republican National Committee threw an absolute fit over it.
While meeting with first responders, Biden shook hands with the handler, pet the dog and noted that it was wearing boots to protect its paws.
“That’s some hot ground, man,” Biden said.
The RNC Research feed, which claims to be “exposing” Biden, posted the damning footage of him being caught in the act of petting a dog:
The White House quickly fired back.
“He’s petting one of the dogs that’s working hard searching for remains so survivors who’ve lost loved ones can have closure,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates wrote on X, aka Twitter. “This criticism is classless and stupid.”
Others quickly joined in: