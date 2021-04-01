RNC’s Election Confidence Promise Attracts A Ballot Box Full Of Snark

The Republican National Committee wrote on Twitter Wednesday that it “will do everything it can to make sure Americans can have confidence in our elections.”

But the claim ― part of an attack on Democratic attempts to reform voting rights ― failed to get the vote of many users, who reminded the GOP of its gaslighting, gerrymandering, voter suppression and promotion of ex-President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The RNC will do everything it can to make sure Americans can have confidence in our elections.



"Democrats are attempting an egregious power grab through H.R. 1 that will fundamentally alter our entire election system.”—@GOPChairwomanhttps://t.co/yysgS2CrAi — GOP (@GOP) March 31, 2021

“It must be Opposite Day,” one person snarked in response.

Added another: “Party of sedition and minority rule says what?”

Gotcha... pic.twitter.com/QwZ57WjlTI — Chris Clark | Big Ideas - Small Dogs (@chriskclark) March 31, 2021

Party of sedition and minority rule says what? — eric_ (@ericallcurrent) March 31, 2021

Step #1 stop lying to the people.



step 2: stop supporting those who lied by gaslighting the people at every opportunity. — Patty 🍫WEAR YOUR MASK! Blount (@PattyBlount) March 31, 2021

Behavior since the last elections says otherwise. Particularly all of the failed lawsuits. — just_suzanne (@arospcgl) March 31, 2021

It must be Opposite Day — Squash the GOP (@PresDollHands) March 31, 2021

Translate "Americans" for me, please. — Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) March 31, 2021

Let’s talk voter suppression — amIrighteousnow (@amIrighteousnow) March 31, 2021

You mean by making it easier for minorities to vote? — White and Nerdy (@chunkyheathen) March 31, 2021

You guys literally have free cover to a baseless conspiracy theory meant to undermine an election for no reason other than your candidate lost. Sit down. https://t.co/rWZ3HLo0ou — 🥁 Brian R. Hester 🥁 (@brianrhester) March 31, 2021

The RNC literally spent months repeating the lie that the 2020 election was rigged. https://t.co/LpCVTK77z8 — Dave Thul (@davethul) March 31, 2021

When create the doubt with no evidence, you can hardly be said to be protecting Americans from anything #GOP. How about those 550,948 Americans you’ve killed during Covid with your lies? You should be ashamed. https://t.co/2u56MjiWfB — Jim Saranteas (@JimSaranteas) March 31, 2021

Get a better platform so maybe you can win without gerrymandering and voter suppression. — LinzLSU (@LinzLSU) March 31, 2021

@GOP "Remember the time President Trump told his supporters to storm the Capitol building while Congress was in session counting votes in a free and fair election - an unprecedented act of domestic terrorism?



That wasn't even 3 months ago." ~AO @GOP egregious power grab/treason https://t.co/tYTDQAmBb2 — Sally Pothetes (@s8sally) April 1, 2021