RNC’s Election Confidence Promise Attracts A Ballot Box Full Of Snark

“It must be Opposite Day,” one critic on Twitter fired back at the RNC.

The Republican National Committee wrote on Twitter Wednesday that it “will do everything it can to make sure Americans can have confidence in our elections.”

But the claim ― part of an attack on Democratic attempts to reform voting rights ― failed to get the vote of many users, who reminded the GOP of its gaslighting, gerrymandering, voter suppression and promotion of ex-President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“It must be Opposite Day,” one person snarked in response.

Added another: “Party of sedition and minority rule says what?”

