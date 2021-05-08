RNC Tweet About 'Freedom Of Speech' Does Not Go Well

Twitter users took the Republican National Committee to task on Friday over a post about freedom of speech.
“Freedom of speech should not be a partisan issue,” the RNC declared. “Big Tech should be held accountable.”
Commenters interpreted the post as the RNC attacking the banning of ex-President Donald Trump from social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Facebook’s Oversight Board, a company-appointed independent panel, on Wednesday upheld the network’s decision to ban Trump in the wake of the insurrection ― but said the website must review the decision within six months.
