RNC Tweet About 'Freedom Of Speech' Does Not Go Well

"The @GOP is the solid, undeniable winner of the race to the bottom," one critic snarked at the Republican National Committee's post.

Twitter users took the Republican National Committee to task on Friday over a post about freedom of speech.

“Freedom of speech should not be a partisan issue,” the RNC declared. “Big Tech should be held accountable.”

Commenters interpreted the post as the RNC attacking the banning of ex-President Donald Trump from social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Facebook’s Oversight Board, a company-appointed independent panel, on Wednesday upheld the network’s decision to ban Trump in the wake of the insurrection ― but said the website must review the decision within six months.

