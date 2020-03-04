POLITICS

RNC Receives Reality Check After Misguided Attempt At Trolling Joe Biden

"You really want to play this game with Trump at the helm?" one person fired back on Twitter.

The Republican National Committee tried to poke fun at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s gaffes, but failed.

The RNC attack on Twitter ahead of Biden’s Super Tuesday victories only drew further attention to the countless mistakes President Donald Trump has made.

“Throughout history, our presidents have delivered historic American speeches. Joe Biden just delivers gaffes,” the RNC captioned a 34-second clip featuring addresses from former commanders in chief followed by a flub from the former vice president.

Twitter users hit back with examples of Trump’s own errors:

