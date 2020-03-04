RNC Receives Reality Check After Misguided Attempt At Trolling Joe Biden

The Republican National Committee tried to poke fun at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s gaffes, but failed.
The RNC attack on Twitter ahead of Biden’s Super Tuesday victories only drew further attention to the countless mistakes President Donald Trump has made.
“Throughout history, our presidents have delivered historic American speeches. Joe Biden just delivers gaffes,” the RNC captioned a 34-second clip featuring addresses from former commanders in chief followed by a flub from the former vice president.
Twitter users hit back with examples of Trump’s own errors:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter