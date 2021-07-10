Republicans tried to turn a throwaway line from President Joe Biden into a trollable moment on Friday, but it backfired.

The Republican National Committee attempted to make political capital after Biden quipped about former President Barack Obama having “a shorter name” while signing an executive order on competitiveness in the U.S. economy.

“Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama’s signature is shorter than his,” tweeted the verified RNC Research account. “Obama’s is 3 letters longer.”

Joe Biden says the length of Barack Obama’s signature is shorter than his.



Obama’s is 3 letters longer. pic.twitter.com/nvxInqFr5Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2021

“Does Biden know how many letters are in his name?” sneered the RNC’s main account, also appearing to try to feed into the right-wing narrative that Biden is unfit for office.

Does Biden know how many letters are in his name? https://t.co/meTf90HiG1 — GOP (@GOP) July 9, 2021

People quickly pointed out the flaws with the posts:

This tweet from @GOP and @RNCResearch is wrong.



Biden sometime signs his name “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” The WH says he did that today (pic of a different time below).



A White House aide quips: “I adore that that’s the best they’ve got.” https://t.co/cdVkG8VZr0 pic.twitter.com/XquXacZiBM — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 9, 2021

I know this is the dumbest fucking thing possible, BUT…



Obama signed bills/EOs/etc. “Barack Obama”



Biden signs bills/EOs/etc. “Joseph R. Biden Jr.” https://t.co/B1N2befdKA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 9, 2021

Joseph R. Biden Jr



Barack Obama



Do the math — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) July 9, 2021

His name is Joseph R. Biden, Jr. That is how he signed. pic.twitter.com/QFGc0sDtrh — Doer of Deeds (@deed_doer) July 9, 2021

truly the best and brightest you got working for ya over there at the RNC — sam deutsch (@samdman95) July 9, 2021

Okay, but Joseph R. Biden Jr. is longer than Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/IZndU3BDxp — Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) July 9, 2021

Is this supposed to be a distraction from the GOP’s attempted overthrow of the duly elected government? — Caroline, A CHRIETSN lady 😷 (@Mattyxy) July 9, 2021

Nice to see the RNC is up to its usual standards when it comes to honesty.



J-O-S-E-P-H-R-B-I-D-E-N-J-R

B-A-R-A-C-K-O-B-A-M-A — Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) July 9, 2021

Today I learned that the “RNC Research” section doesn’t know that Joe is short for Joseph. — ⚖️ Reasonably Prudent Person (@mrickanderson) July 9, 2021

Names as they appear on official documents



Joseph R. Biden Jr. - 14 characters

Barack Obama - 11 characters — Collin Czilli (@CollinCzilli) July 9, 2021

Today I learned that the “RNC Research” section doesn’t know that Joe is short for Joseph. — ⚖️ Reasonably Prudent Person (@mrickanderson) July 9, 2021

The RNC Research team is either a bunch of third graders or a bunch of adults with the aptitude of third graders — matt schaar 💉 (@mattschaar) July 9, 2021

[Me trying to comprehend how this can be an actual serious tweet from a major US political party] pic.twitter.com/zz83cwwdmM — Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) July 9, 2021