All In The Family: Half Of RNC's Planned 'Key Speakers' Are Trumps. Twitter Implodes.

Half of the 12 “key speakers” planned for the Republican National Convention will be Trumps, Fox News revealed Saturday.

Twitter critics went bonkers.

Donald Trump — along with Donald Trump Jr., and Melania, Ivanka, Eric and likely Tiffany Trump — were all listed as main speakers at the big event that begins Monday, other media reported as well — though the schedule was still being finalized over the weekend.

Ironically, McCarthy earlier this year blasted Joe Biden for nepotism because son Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company when Biden was vice president. But everything he ranted about could be applied to each of Trump’s adult children.

Omfg, this dummy doesn’t realize he’s describing the President’s children pic.twitter.com/kvrlVgUO5e — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 8, 2020

It was Tiffany Trump who was trending on Twitter because critics were particularly stunned that a 26-year-old law school grad beat might beat out far heavier political hitters (and celebrities) simply because she’s the president’s daughter. She’s pretty much a no-show at Trump events — except to visit the queen and possibly be a headliner at the RNC.

Twitter scribes couldn’t get over it.

Imagine being Devin Nunes and spending four years doing everything in your power to protect Trump and then having Tiffany Trump beat you out for a key speaker spot at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/S2qq1bP5FO — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) August 22, 2020

The Republican Party is gone. It’s been replaced by the Trump Party. Even Tiffany outranks Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/IdYZsbTKwr — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) August 23, 2020

Pop quiz: How many RNC key speakers are banned from running charities? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 23, 2020

HALF of the RNC speakers are members of Trump’s OWN FAMILY, including Tiffany, Eric, Melania, Ivanka, and Don Jr. This is the most embarrassing lineup of speakers in the history of political conventions. No one wants on board this titanic.#GOPTraitors #TrumpIsACompleteFailure pic.twitter.com/Hovci1bAkS — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 22, 2020

The RNC looks stacked with top notch speakers lol. pic.twitter.com/vlc5waSXZH — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 22, 2020

This isn’t the RNC, it’s a Trump family reunion. They even found Tiffany. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1M669EV6q2 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 22, 2020

Tiffany Trump speaking at the RNC is like someone on a lifeboat climbing back onto the Titanic. pic.twitter.com/9bonRBSL9C — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 23, 2020

RNC diversity: half the key speakers are non-Trumps! https://t.co/lsXog6J7Wj — Jen Vogt-Erickson (@JenVogtE) August 23, 2020

I guess Maryanne Trump Barry isn’t speaking at the RNC? — Dr. Rebecca Martínez (@BeckyGMartinez) August 23, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!