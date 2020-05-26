POLITICS

RNC Accused Of Attempting To Monetize Memorial Day With Donald Trump Shop Tweet

The Republican National Committee's attempt to hawk Trump 2020 campaign merchandise on Memorial Day did not go over well.

The Republican National Committee on Monday sparked anger and was accused of attempting to monetize Memorial Day after it posted this tweet:

The RNC drew stinging backlash from Twitter users after it promoted a “HUGE” Memorial Day sale on President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign website. It also offered a 25% discount.

The RNC has faced backlash before for attempting to hawk campaign merchandise on celebrated days. But for the vast majority of people who responded to its latest post, the sale on the day honoring fallen service members was a step too far:

