Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele has warned voters what to expect from President Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election.

And in light of Trump’s earlier controversial claim that Jewish Americans who vote Democrats are disloyal or uniformed, Steele predicted the president’s tactics and rhetoric will be “in stark contrast to what we saw in 2016.”

“As abhorrent and disrespecting as it is, we need to just settle in because this is just the warmup of what will be a series of narratives created by the president around particular interest groups,” Steele said on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

“When you sit down and you say this about the Jewish community, then what about African-American, what about Hispanics, how they vote?” he added.

“This, I think, is something in stark contrast to what we saw in 2016. I think it’s going to be more personal, and a little bit more in-depth,” Steele explained. “It’s going to cut a little closer to the bone for a lot of Americans when they have their religion shoved in their face and a litmus test of how they vote based on that religion.”

Check out the segment here: