'A**-Backwards Blasphemy': Former GOP Chair Flames 'God Made' Ron DeSantis Ad

The former chair of the Republican National Committee torched Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday over his incredibly arrogant, allegedly God-endorsed campaign ad as “ass-backwards blasphemy” that will irritate most religious people.

The black-and-white ad, first posted by DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, is narrated by a voice intended to evoke a patriarchal supreme being talking about how God created DeSantis — a “fighter” and a “protector” — on the eighth day of creation.

DeSantis apparently merited his own 24 hours of special attention from God himself after he created things like the sun, the moon and the stars, Earth, animals and all the average, run-of-the-mill human beings on the planet.

I love you, Ron.



On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/5wcopo041U — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 4, 2022

That is “some of the most ass-backwards blasphemy I’ve ever heard in my life, and one of the dumbest political ads you could ever make,” former RNC head Michael Steele, who attended divinity school and nearly became a priest, said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show.”

“It’s insulting.”

But it “tells you what this white Christian nationalism is all about; that’s what [the ad] appeals to. It doesn’t appeal to churchgoing folks on Sunday, people who actually read the Bible,” he added.

“On the eighth day? Really? Church much? ... God needs a protector? He could ask Moses to do that part, right?” Steele continued. “What the hell are you talking about? Oh, God needs someone who’s going to go out and challenge the status quo? You ever hear of a man named Jesus?”

“I don’t need Ron DeSantis to be Christ. I just need him to be governor, and that’s the problem. These idiots mesh it all together, and think they are one and the same,” he said.