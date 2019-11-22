Ex-RNC Chair Shreds 'Pathetic' Republicans

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele pulled no punches on Thursday night when he assessed the performance of GOP lawmakers involved in the public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

Steele described the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee’s questioning of Fiona Hill, the former top National Security Council official for Europe and Russia, as “pathetic.”

In her testimony, Hill dismissed the claim (that Trump has promoted) that Ukraine and not Russia interfered in the 2016 election, calling it “﻿a fictional narrative” perpetrated by Russia’s security services.

“We watched a pathetic performance,” Steele told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. “So pathetic, that at the end they couldn’t even ask questions because they knew the moment they did she would shred them alive on live television.”

“And that’s the reality that I think a lot of Republicans in that room confronted,” he added. “To the point that after they would trash her, they’d get up and leave the room. They weren’t man enough to stay.”