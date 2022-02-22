Politics

Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's President's Day post.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The Republican National Committee tried to honor its favorite presidents on President’s Day.

It didn’t go well.

The official GOP account tweeted a meme mocking President Joe Biden while celebrating Richard M. Nixon and Donald Trump, among others:

It’s unclear why the RNC chose those specific presidents. It’s not simply a reverse-order list of the most recent Republicans in the Oval Office as it skips Gerald Ford and Herbert Hoover. It’s also not a list of the most popular GOP presidents as it omits Theodore Roosevelt, who consistently ranks near the top of most polls and surveys.

Twitter users were quick to point out the flaws in the RNC’s meme effort:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Republican Party Republican National CommitteeMemesPresidents Day