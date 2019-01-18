RNC's Shutdown Explainer Gets Mercilessly Fact-Checked On Twitter

The Republican National Committee’s attempt to use Twitter to spin the narrative on the ongoing partial government shutdown backfired on Thursday night.

The RNC posted six bullet point-style tweets that tried to paint President Donald Trump as some kind of helpless victim of the Democrats’ unwillingness to negotiate over his demand for funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump himself in December said he would be “proud” to cause the government shutdown over the issue, however.

WEEK 1 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump canceled his plans to travel for the holidays, met with Administration officials & Congressional Republicans on border security.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Nancy Pelosi left town for a vacation at a luxury resort in Hawaii. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

WEEK 2 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump invited Democratic leaders to White House for briefing on border.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Chuck & Nancy refused to listen to the facts about the crisis we are facing. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

WEEK 3 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the urgent crisis at the border.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Chuck and Nancy ignored the facts & called it a “manufactured crisis.” — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

WEEK 3 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump traveled to the border, meeting with law enforcement on the ground.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Nancy Pelosi held a press conference & again denied that any such crisis exists. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

WEEK 3 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump held a roundtable with state, local, & community leaders on securing the border.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Congressional Democrats jetted off for a weekend with lobbyists in Puerto Rico. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

WEEK 4 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump invited a number of Congressional Democrats to meet & discuss border security.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Congressional Dems failed to show up. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019

People on Twitter were quick to call the RNC out over its skewed analysis of the shutdown, which has become the longest in U.S. history and continues to leave 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay:

Don't lie. You know this isn't all on the Dems. — 🏳️‍🌈Ashley Wade (@crankyashley) January 18, 2019

Pelosi wasn't Speaker during week1 of the shutdown, so she couldn't have pulled in votes even if she wanted to. Trump made this mess all by his lonesome, HE shut down the govt, HE refuses to compromise & rejects every spending bill the Dems have sent up. Trump/GOP owns this mess. — Marizzapan (@DemocratsCare) January 18, 2019

Let’s deal in FACTS:

Dems: Had a bipartisan agreement that everyone agrees on (including Trump), but then refused after Ann Coulter criticized it. Also, Pelosi wasn’t speaker in December when she was on vacay (nice try).

Reps: it’s #TrumpMcConnellShutdown Trump claimed it. — Runnergal4life ✌🏽🌊🌊🌊 (@BlueWave215) January 18, 2019

Might as well call this, "Trump's propaganda feed"



Reagan's GOP is gone. I'm still here when you guys come back, but I won't be supporting Comrade Trump. — Disgruntled🇺🇸Republican (@swingjohnsons) January 18, 2019

Week one of the shutdown was in December. Paul Ryan was Speaker of the House. Get your facts straight! — Ann Evans (@Annie22203) January 18, 2019

It’s TRUMP’S Shutdown! You got my homework finished, McFly? — Michael Thornton (@ADAPTmikey) January 18, 2019

I thought Mexico would pay for "the wall". Drumpf NEVER campaigned that the taxpayers would have to pick up the tab. SAD! — (((BuffaloMeg))) (@mwolfers) January 18, 2019

She wasn’t speaker at that time !! #goplies — andriy (@AndriyReal_B) January 18, 2019

WEEK 2 of Chuck & Nancy’s Shutdown:

🔴REPUBLICANS: @realDonaldTrump invited Democratic leaders to White House for briefing on border.

🔵DEMOCRATS: Chuck & Nancy refused to listen to the facts about the crisis we are facing. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2019