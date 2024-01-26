'Road House' Trailer Is Bone-Crunching Brutality — And We're Here For It

EntertainmentMoviesJake Gyllenhaalroad house

Jake Gyllenhaal's bouncer in the remake says "it takes a lot to get me angry."
Ron Dicker
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton in the “Road House” trailer sounds more like the Hulk than the Zen-embracing bouncer played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 original. (Watch the video below.)

“It takes a lot to get me angry, but when I am, I just can’t let go,” Gyllenhaal’s hero says in the viral preview, which dropped Thursday.

He lets go a LOT, and that’s good news for fans who like their entertainment on the bruising side.

This time around, Dalton’s a beaten UFC fighter who leaves the octagon cage and finds a second calling dispatching drunks and bullies at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys.

Evil forces want to turn the road house into a resort and it seems Dalton is going to have to the save the day before it’s last call.

Real-life UFC great Conor McGregor revels in his role as a baddie who appears to fight Dalton more than once as the stakes get higher.

Director Doug Liman ripped Amazon for not releasing the Prime Video-bound film in theaters first. But if the trailer is any indication, fans will still enjoy the ass-kicking while eating popcorn on the couch.

